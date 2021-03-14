Govt officials bash PML-N MNA for his statement

ISLAMABAD: The government functionaries have lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif for his statement which they termed anti-Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, while taking to Twitter, on Saturday said: “This Maryam Safdar sycophant Javed Latif has the audacity to threaten to break up Pakistan. Any fool who places loyalty to leader above loyalty to the country is a disgrace & should be dealt with accordingly.”

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that there was no doubt that stolen money was dearer to the PML-N than Pakistan.

The SAPM said that it wasn’t beyond doubt that they (PML-N) built a new narrative after staging an incident.

He said that those who talk against the solidarity of the country would meet the same fate Altaf Hussain had met, adding that they should apologise for the barefaced statement.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also criticised the MNA terming his statement shameless and madness, adding that he deserves punishment. She said that the lackey should not stoop so low that he finds it impossible to retract.

PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif, earlier, told a private TV channel that they would not chant Pakistan Khappay (long live Pakistan) if anything happened to party’s Vice-President, Maryam Nawaz.

“It is the matter of a leader’s life,” Latif said.

“I am saying it beforehand when Benazir Bhutto realised the threats to her life, she took names and after that the tragedy took place.

“At that time, her heirs said Pakistan Khappay but if, God forbid, anything happened to Maryam Nawaz then we won’t raise the Pakistan Khappay slogan,” he said.

The remarks from the PML-N lawmaker came a day after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said his daughter was receiving threats and that he would hold military leaders responsible if anything happened to her.