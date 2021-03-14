Another 6 die of COVID-19, 464 cases in a day

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak has started hitting population in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district much harder convincing experts to believe that a third wave of the outbreak has set in as in the last 24 hours, another six patients have died of the illness from the region from where another 464 confirmed patients have been reported.

The positivity rate from both ICT and Rawalpindi has got to the highest point recorded in 2021 as it turned out to be 4.8 per cent for Rawalpindi on Friday while in the federal capital, the positivity rate has already risen up to six per cent from one per cent.

Death of four more patients from Rawalpindi has taken death toll from the district to 668 while two more patients died of the illness from Islamabad Capital Territory from where a total of 522 patients have so far died of COVID-19.

The number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities continued to register sharp upward trend as in the last 24 hours, another 402 patients have been confirmed positive from ICT and 62 from Rawalpindi district taking tally from the region to 61,065 on Saturday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that as many as 1358 new patients have been reported from the region in the last three days registering the highest average number of patients per day from the region in 2021.

To date, a total of 47,365 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the federal capital of which 43,808 confirmed patients have recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital has gone up to 3035 after addition of another 250 cases on Saturday.

From Rawalpindi district, 13,700 patients have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 of which 12,516 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district has jumped to 516 on Saturday of which 46 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while 470 patients have been in home isolation.