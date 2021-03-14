Smart lockdown imposed in 4 localities of Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq has issued notification of ‘smart lockdown’ at four hotspots areas of coronavirus on Saturday. The areas included Sadiqabad, street 4; Allama Iqbal Colony, street 27; Azizabad CB 1231, Near Qasar-e-Abu Talib and Dhok Paracha.

The DC (Rawalpindi) Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq told ‘The News’ that the smart lockdown will continue till March 28. He also said that all markets and shops will be closed down at 6:00 pm from Monday. “Last time, we got good response of ‘smart lockdown’ and coronavirus cases came down in the areas where smart lockdown was imposed,” he said.

He has appealed people to cooperate with district administration. He advised people to wear face mask to avoid coronavirus. He has warned imposition of smart lockdown in several areas of Rawalpindi in coming days.

The administration with the help of police installed barricades and barbed wires in these localities. All business activities have closed in these localities on Saturday.

According to local administration, police has taken charge of the areas to ensure the safety and security of the public. It said that all markets, private and government offices have been closed down in these areas. Violators will face strict legal action, local administration warned.

All milk shops, meat, fish, and chicken shops in lockdown areas will remain open. The unnecessary movement has been banned while the government and private people could move with the permission of their departments.

After issuing notification of lockdown, police have blocked all entry and exit points of these localities with barbed wires. The local administration along with police is making announcements through loudspeakers insisting public to stay at homes otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

On the other hand, business community has rejected to close down all markets and shops at 6:00 pm. The business community has refused to close down shops at 6:00 pm and threatened to show strong resistance against district administration.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Shirjeel Mir has strongly condemned district administration decision regarding to close down shops and markets at 6:00 pm.

He has warned to show a strong resistance in district administration forcefully closed down their shops and markets at 6:00 pm. If government announced to close down all shops and markets throughout the country, we will follow this direction but we strongly reject this decision to close down shops and markets only in 7 districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, he said.