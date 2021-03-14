12 die in road mishaps

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1123 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs 12 people died, whereas 1201 were injured. Out of this, 753 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 448 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The majority (82%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce an increasing the number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 476 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 189 pedestrians, and 548 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 320 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 310 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 96 victims and at third Gujranwala with 63 RTCs and 69 victims.

The details further reveal that 1213 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 972 males & 241 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 239 were under 18 years of age, 615 were between 18 and 40 years and the rest of the 359 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 921 motorbikes, 144 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 51 vans, 10 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 119 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.