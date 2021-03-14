Woman found hanged

A woman allegedly committed suicide at her house in Yousuf Goth on Saturday.

According to the Surjani Town police, the body of the woman was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where she was identified as 33-year-old Rani, wife of Sajjad.

The woman’s in-laws told the police that that she ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons. The police said they were investigating the case from different angles.

Separately, the body of a Korean national was found at his house in Lyari’s Khadda Market. The body was transported to the Civil Hospital where he was identified as 62-year-old Chevan. Kalri police SHO Zulfiqar said the man died a natural death.

Moreover, the body of an elderly man was found in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and then moved to a morgue for identification. The Sharae Faisal police said the cause of the death was yet to be ascertained. Further investigations are under way.