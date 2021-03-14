Short-term plans

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently launched the ‘koi bhooka na soye’ (no one should sleep hungry) programme to address poverty in the country. It is a commendable initiative by the PTI-led government and comes under the large-scale Ehsaas programme.

However, it is important to realise that such measures are short-term actions. And while they can minimise the effects of poverty to some extent, they won’t address the issue permanently. The real steps required to eliminate poverty include industrialisation, strong economic policies, control on inflation and continuation of the previous regimes’ projects that lead to economic growth.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad