NTDC announces partial load management on IESCO’s grid stations

LAHORE: A spokesman for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that in order to mitigate the system constraints, installation work on new 160MVA Transformer at 500kV Grid Station NTDC Rawat has been completed. However, erection work of 132 kv isolator and jumpers will be carried out on 13 March 2021.

Resultantly, partial load management will be observed from 0500 hours to 1500 hours on 13 March 2021 if required on IESCO`s 132 kV grid stations and 11 kV feeders.

However, 132kV Grid Station Dina and its allied 11kV Dina-1, Capt Nisar, Rohtas, Dina-4, Mado Klas, Col Akram, Mangla Cantt, M Riyyaz Shaheed, Mansoor Shaheed, Mumtaz Shaheed will be affected.

In addition, 11kV Feeders Reliance Mill, Jarrar Camp, Industrial, Emmar, Lab-I, Lab-II, Bhal, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jatha Hathial from 500kV grid station NTDC Rawat will also face load management.

The spokesman further said that partial and requirement-based load management in Rawalpindi, Gujjar Khan and Chakwal and its suburbs, 11kV Feeders, emanating from 132kV Old Rawat, Dina, Gujjar Khan, Jatli, Padshan, Chakwal, Chakri, Bhagwal, Adyala, Danda Shah Bilawal, Shoa Syedan Shah, MES, Kallar Syeddan, Kahuta, Bahria Town, Al-Ghurrair, F-16, I-16, KTM, Ranyal, Mandi Sawan, Chaklala and Cantt will also be carried out. Installation of new transformer will enhance the capacity of 500kV Grid Station Rawat and will result in uninterrupted supply to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan and summers.