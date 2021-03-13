Without light

Several cities of Sindh have been facing the problem of electricity loadshedding for years. Dadu is one of them. The rural areas of this district have to face prolonged periods of loadshedding. The Phakka village in Dadu has the population of ten thousand people. This village is facing the problem of frequent power breakdowns which lead to power outages. In summer, the supply of water is badly affected due to persistent loadshedding. The electricity shortfall has hit the record level.

The Sindh government must look into this issue and take proper steps to ensure that the area receives the uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Abdul Jabbar Baloch

Dadu