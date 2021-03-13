Turkish company takes up LWMC dispute with PAC chief

LAHORE: A delegation of Turkish company Oz-Pak met Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC), here on Friday.

The Turkish delegation included Managing Director Nizamuddin, Deputy Managing Director Karim Mobin and Project Director Syed Afzal Shah.The delegation conveyed their concerns to the Chairman Public Accounts Committee about the ongoing dispute with the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

They said that LWMC has yet to clear pending payments of the company while it has detained over 300 vehicles out of which only 81 were to be donated to LWMC after the clearance of payment. Yawar Abbas assured full cooperation to the Turkish companyâ€™s delegation and called for resolving all issues by mutual consent. The Chairman further said that Pakistan and Turkey have strong brotherly relations and we stand with our Turkish brothers.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has decided to purchase machinery worth billions of rupees. The decision was taken in 113th meeting of Board of Directors of LWMC held in the chair of Member Board of Directors Barrister Amir Zafar Khan here on Friday.

Secretary LG & CD Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz, CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan, Member BoDs Kramat Ullah Ch and other officials attended the meeting. LWMC BoDs approved agendas and made major decisions to transform LWMC. Agendas particularly, procurement of new machinery, LWMC Budget 2021-21, Long-Term Operational Plan of LWMC/Briefing on LWMC, Secondary Waste Contractor (3 year), Revenue Generation Plan of LWMC, Covering/Branding of Waste Enclosures, Procurement of 6000 Containers, Procurement of 22000 Uniforms/PPEs/Shoes/Vest/Bags, 10000 Jackets, Establishment of Vigilance Cell, increase in salaries of workshop staff with arrears were discussed and unanimously approved by the BoDs.

In order to ensure the exemplary cleanliness arrangements in the city LWMC is going to procure 914 new vehicles which includes 68 mechanical washer & sweepers, 556 mini dumpers, 151 compactors, 06 excavators, 20 loaders, 59 chain arm rolls and 54 dumpers. In addition to this BoD gave permission to award secondary waste collection for 3 years rather than 1 year.Furthermore, BoDs gave directions for the construction of wall-boundary at 20 transit/collection points of the city to prepare revenue generation plan for self-sustainability.