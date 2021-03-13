Vote trade has damaged respect of Upper House, says Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has said the establishment should stay away from politics and politicians should also stop acting as a tool of establishment.

Political parties avoid dragging the establishment into politics, he said while addressing a large public meeting at Faisalabad’s Dhobi Ghat Ground on Friday as part of the JI’s ongoing mass campaign against bad governance, inflation, unemployment and other anti-people policies of the government, says a report issued by the JI spokesman from Mansoorah.

Siraj reiterated that the so-called three large political parties in the parliament are the product of the establishment. They pretend to be the champion of democracy only to deceive the masses.

The PTI government, he said, proved a complete failure in every sphere of governance in nearly three years and people were deceived in the name of “system change” or making Pakistan a “Madina-like state”. He said it had been proved beyond any doubt that the PTI, like its predecessors, the PML-N and the PPP, had also proved itself the agent of the status quo.

“The system needs to be revamped. The people of Pakistan demand a durable democracy, powerful and independent election commission and a system based on true Islamic values,” he said.

Criticizing the election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman, he said the trading of votes and Muk Muka politics damaged the respect of the upper house. He said the trend of selection in the name of election should end now.

He said the JI is emerging as true voice of people because it is staying away from the political gimmickry of both sides of the so-called political divide. He appealed to the masses to vote for the JI if they want to resolve their problems and put the country on the right track.

He said the political elite ruling the country for decades did nothing for the betterment of the masses. Instead they raised their wealth and looted resources of Pakistan. He said Pakistan was created to lead the Muslim Ummah but the corrupt rulers shattered the dream of the founding fathers of the country.

A large number of women and children also participated in the rally. JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem, JI Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch also addressed the gathering and congratulated the leadership of the JI Faisalabad for organizing the successful event. JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif, JI Central Punjab Ameer Javed Kasuri and JI Youth Pakistan President Zubair Gondal were present on the occasion.