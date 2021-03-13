Chinese ambassador visits Orange Line Metro Train Depot

LAHORE:Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong visited the Orange Line Metro Train Depot at Dera Gujjran here on Friday.

This was the first official visit of Nong Rong to the very first operational CPEC project in Pakistan. Top management officials from Norinco International welcomed the Chinese ambassador and escorted him to various departments of the project, where he also spoke with a Pakistani metro train driver to inquire about his ongoing experience.

The Chinese ambassador expressed his satisfaction at the overall running of the project and congratulated the entire team on doing their professional duties with utmost dedication and commitment.

Nong Rong was pleased with the growing percentage of Pakistani workforce engaged with the project and the technical skills and training being imparted to them for their professional growth. While speaking on the occasion, Li-Chen, deputy chief executive officer at Norinco International, said, “We are humbled and pleased to welcome Nong Rong to the very first CPEC project in Pakistan that became operational on October 26, 2020. The Orange Line Metro Train project is a symbol of the long-standing Pakistan-China friendship committing to embracing a successful future through mutual support and collaboration. Li-Chen, said “At Norinco International, we are determined to play a pivotal role in deepening these good relations between China and Pakistan and efficiently introducing the latest engineering marvels in Pakistan that can help modernise its socio-economic landscape.” The Orange Line Metro Train is the very first CPEC project to be operationalised for public use. So far, 10 million passengers have travelled on the Orange Line Metro Train since its inauguration. Thousands of commuters are benefiting from this safe, fast and economical mode of transportation which is also benefiting the environment.