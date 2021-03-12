Illegal appointments, misuse of power: NAB asks HEC chairman to probe allegations

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought details from Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Tariq Banuri for investigating allegations of illegal appointments, misuse of powers, mismanagement and corruption in the Commission.

A letter written by NAB Additional Director Muhammad Saleem Ahmed Khan to the chairman HEC asked that the details of the expenses of the inauguration ceremony of the university and the function of the HEC Academy be provided at the earliest. Details of appointment of Director Legal Tariq Masood, MD (QAA) Nadia Tahir, DG Services Azhar Latif and Noor Amna Malik should be provided. HEC spokesperson Ayesha Akram confirmed that a letter has been received from NAB asking for answers to some questions. However, HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri has not been summoned but his reply has been sent to NAB, the spokesperson said.