Fri Mar 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2021

‘Militant’ arrested

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2021

Steel Town police officials claimed to have arrested a militant on Thursday. They identified the man as Khalilullah, alias Qari. They also claimed to have seized a hand grenade and another weapon from the suspect.

District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said that the suspect had joined a banned militant outfit in 2007 on his friend’s invitation, following which he was trained in Afghanistan, adding that the suspect had gone into hiding after a military operation was launched in Swat.

The officer said that the suspect, along with Javed Swati, had conducted recce of the Razzakabad police training centre in 2012, adding that he had also fired at a car during a bank robbery in Orangi Town the same year.

