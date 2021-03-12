KMB celebrates Women’s Day

Islamabad: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMB) celebrated a women’s event themed ‘Choose to Challenge’ here, says a press release.

At the event, all female employees of Khushhali Microfinance Bank head office gathered to share their experiences in the corporate sector, discuss the challenges of reaching higher positions and celebrate their achievements at work and beyond. The event’s purpose was to acknowledge the hard work of the women at Khushhali Microfinance Bank and appreciate their contributions to the society in the presence of the KMB staff. A talent segment was held where ladies exhibited their hidden talents to the audience in the fields of music, poetry, arts and photography, etc.

KMB President Ghalib Nishtar said “Khushhali Microfinance Bank takes pride in being an inclusive organization, which gives equal opportunities for career advancement to its women while celebrating their individual voices”. Empowerment of women constitutes one of the main pillars of Khushhali Microfinance Bank, both within the organisation and outside of it. Female-focused initiatives are continuously taken to economically empower financially disadvantaged women and help them stand on their feet. Being the leading microfinance bank of Pakistan, Khushhali has lifted thousands of women out of poverty through interest-free loan cycles.