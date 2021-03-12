Azhar Ali Academy, AF Sports City Gymkhana reach semi-finals

LAHORE: Azhar Ali Academy and AF Sports City Gymkhana reached the semi-finals of the Azhar Ali Academy U-19 Cricket Tournament here Thursday.

In the first match, Azhar Ali Academy defeated Aleem Dar Academy by one wicket after an interesting contest at Valencia Town Ground.

Aleem Dar Academy scored 133 runs in 20 overs. Sanaullah scored 42 and Mohammad Aman 23. Mohammad Ahmed and Amir Hamza took 3 and 2 wickets, respectively.

Azhar Ali Academy reached the target in the 19th for the loss of 9 wickets. Farhan Yousuf scored 43 and Ibtisam Azhar 26. Komal Khan took three wickets and Yasir Khan took two wickets.

In another match, AF Sports City Gymkhana defeated Model Town Academy by 54 runs at Aleem Dar Ground. City Gymkhana scored 165 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Hassan Hamid scored 43, Qaiser Nawaz 37 and Mudassar Gohar 35 runs. Atif Naseem grabbed three and Kabir Khan took two wickets.