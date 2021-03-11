Tarar’s birthday celebrated

LAHORE: The lovers of literati Mustansar Hussain Tarar arranged a function to pay tribute to the literati in a local park the previous day. The function was held in connection with Tarar’s birthday falling in March. On arrival in the park, Tarar was warmly welcomed by his enthusiasts. They placed a plaque inscribed with “Takia-e-Tarar” on the tree under which he usually sits and talks to his friends. Talking to the attendants, Tarar said such gatherings always give him a soothing effect. He said his spiritual power increases manifold when he attends such a gathering. He thanked all his lovers for arranging a function on his birthday. He said he feels relaxed when he meets the lovers of art and literature. At the end of the function, Tarar gave autographs on his books to all his wooers. The function was so alluring that nobody wanted to leave the venue after the function was concluded. The attendants wanted Tarar to speak more and more and highlight his personal experiences covering the whole of the world.