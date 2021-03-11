Efforts afoot for Sanjrani’s win: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz made it clear Wednesday that every political, democratic and legal tactic will be used for the win of incumbent Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

In a tweet, the minister regretted that the opposition was harming democracy by using all illegal and immoral tactics, including buying and selling of votes. Sanjrani is the ruling PTI and its allied parties candidate, whereas Yusuf Raza Gilani has been named the candidate of the opposition’s alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement.

“Imran Khan has declared war on illegal and undemocratic tactics,” he emphasised. Earlier on Tuesday, Shibli Faraz said Yusuf Raza Gilani had not even shown an iota of repent over surfacing of news about his son’s bid to purchase votes in the recently-held Senate elections. On the contrary, “my father Ahmed Faraz will have disinherited me if I were involved in such dirty practices,” he added.

Reacting to the minister’s statement, the PPP demanded of the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice. “This statement of Shibli Faraz makes clear the ideology of PTI of using illegal means to get success in the elections,” said Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani while addressing a press conference at the PPP media centre in Islamabad.

Saeed Ghani said if Ahmed Faraz were alive today then he would disinherit Shibli Faraz over joining the PTI. “Shibli Faraz is saying that the government will not follow any rules and will do anything to get Sadiq Sanjrani elected as the chairman Senate,” he said.

Saeed Ghani said the PTI is so perplexed after losing Senate seat from Islamabad that they have lost their minds; they are going to every institution to stop Yusuf Raza Gilani from contesting chairman Senate election, but are facing defeat everywhere. “This is because Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani is a candidate of PDM which has clear majority in the Senate,” he said.

He said that PDM candidates for Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate will win their elections easily and PTI will again lick their wounds. Saeed Ghani said that PTI's own members have accused their party of awarding party tickets in return of Rs700 million in Balochistan and Rs350 million in Sindh. He said the PTI is the same party which used money in its own intra-party elections. “Where there is any financial misappropriation in elections, it is evident that some PTI people are involved in it,” he said.

He said the PTI should not talk about the moral values as it is corrupt political party and the report of Justice (R) Justice Wajihuddin about the PTI elections was before every one.