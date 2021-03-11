Plantation, cleanliness drive mark women’s day

Rawalpindi : To commemorate International Women’s Day, a massive plantation drive was launched by Dr. Akhter Hamid Khan Memorial Trust (AHKMT) joined hands with different organizations to fight global warming by increasing the green cover of the district.

The major event of the activities was held at Ayesha Park, Sector 4-B, Rawalpindi where painting, plantation, cleanliness campaigns, stalls, and other activities were carried out.

Abida Malik, President, Behbood Association, Sumaira Gul, CEO, AHKMT, Hamid Ullah, Board member, AHKMT, Ms Sundas, Architect at Urban Innovation, Nayab Anwar, Environmental officer, Madiha Razzak, Environmental engineer, Engr. Muhammad Abdul Basit, Manager, e-Guard manager, RWMC female workers, Behbood women empowerment team and majority womenfolk from surroundings of Nullah Leh participated in the event and celebrated the world’s women day.

All participants welcomed chief guest Abida Malik and then walked from the park to the surrounding areas of Nullah Leh to carry out the plantation and cleanliness campaign by planting fruit trees and collecting waste from Nullah Leh and its nearby areas.

Ms. Abida in detail shared her thoughts on the importance of cleanliness and plantation among the participants. She described that cleanliness and plantation is very necessary for the areas surrounding Nullah Leh as it will not only improve the aesthetics but will also control the odor problems. She also told that cleanliness is also the basic right of each woman.

Young girls enjoyed by painting names and symbols on the faces. The stalls of Behbood Association and AHKMT were installed. Astonishing dresses and handicrafts were decorated on the stalls of Behbood Association, while AHKMT presented various books, pamphlets, plants, organic compost and articles.