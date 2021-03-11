Tri-Angels expands capacity

KARACHI: Tri-Angels Electronics Pvt Ltd, Pakistan’s exclusive licensed company for the Hisense brand, has expanded its manufacturing capacity to include residential air conditioners, a statement said on Wednesday.

The facility has the capacity to produce 100K units of residential ACs annually with an investment of $1.3 million.

It provides state-of-the-art testing rooms with the latest technology equipment monitoring high ambient environment for best performance.

The company was already manufacturing and distributing the latest LED TV, as well as Laser TV of Hisense in the country and with this current expansion, they have enhanced their product portfolio to provide consumers residential air-conditioners in Pakistan with more viable options ahead of the summer season.

It offers air conditioners from Hisense, which is branded as the Inverter AC expert in two categories, which include Split and Floor Standing types.

Tri-Angels Electronics Pvt Ltd CEO Imran Ghani said: “Pakistan and its consumers were always looking for latest and innovative options when it comes to electronics.

Here at Tri-Angels Electronics, it is our goal and responsibility to fulfill Pakistani consumer needs with updated technology.”