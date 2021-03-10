Punjab govt likely to ban Ansarul Islam

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to ban Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Ansarul Islam, a sub-organisation of the JUI-F, over its involvement in terrorism.

The Punjab home department has forwarded a summary to the cabinet seeking a ban on Ansarul Islam. According to the home department summary, Ansarul Islam is an armed organisation that cannot be run in Punjab. It was also involved in terrorism so an immediate ban should be placed on it, the department argued.

According to sources in the home department, this summary was sent to the chief minister. After approval of the CM, the organisation would be banned. Top officials of the home department were contacted to confirm the news; no one was available while spokesperson of the home department denied commenting on the issue.

Hafiz Abu Bakar Chaudhry central member of the JUI-F condemned this decision and said “Usman Buzdar was using cheap tactics to impress Imran Khan”.

“Ansarul Islam is an important part of the JUI-F which organises rallies, processions and religious gathering,” he added. It cannot be banned, he said; we did not violate any law. We work under the umbrella of Constitution of Pakistan.

This scribe tried to contact provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and SACM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in this connection but in vain.

However, a high official at the Home Department Government of Punjab said the home department submitted response to the chief minister and Ministry of Interior.

According to him, ”In December 2020, the Federal government had ordered the provincial governments to take effective measures against armed wings of political and religious parties, warning that such outfits were setting a wrong example and might create a negative image of the country. Additionally, religious parties had formed militias who wore uniform like the armed forces which is a violation of Article 256 of the Constitution. It is against the National Action Plan (NAP) too.

According to him the interior ministry can ban/ bar the Ansar Ul Islam under article 256 of the Constitution.