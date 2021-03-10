Three, including two women, commit suicide

SUKKUR: Three people, including two women, committed suicide in different parts of Sindh.The police stated that a woman, identified as Samina Kolhi, had committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree over a domestic issue at Mirwah Gorchani in district Mirpurkhas. In another incident of similar nature, a young man also committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance at Adero Lal Station in district Matiari, due to financial issues. While the body of a woman, identified as Afshan Saand, has been recovered from her house in Mehar area in district Dadu. Muhib Saand, husband of the deceased, told the police that his wife had committed suicide, while Sikandar, father of the deceased, accused his son-in-law of killing his daughter.