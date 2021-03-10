Story writer Shama Khalid passes away

RAWALPINDI: Renowned short story writer, retired deputy controller Radio Pakistan and lecturer at Fatima Jinnah University Mrs Shama Khalid breathed her last here on Tuesday. She suffered a heart attack early in the morning that proved fatal.

Known as an Iron Lady, Shama defied the social taboos and in a male dominant society made her name. She was highly qualified with triple MA and LLB. She wrote eight books, including a travelogue and was widely read and followed for her true depiction of human nature. She had a special penchant for weaving stories from every day small issues.