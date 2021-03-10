35 more die from corona across Punjab

LAHORE: Around 35 corona patients died and 825 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Besides seven deaths were reported from Rawalpindi district and ICT due to the infection.

According to P&SHD report Tuesday, the death toll reached 5,600, while confirmed cases became 178,648 in the province.As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 15,501 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,432,555 in the province.

Muhammad Qasim adds from Rawalpindi: As many as seven more patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness taking death toll from the region to 1,169 while another 297 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities in the last 24 hours hinting that the outbreak has got much intense in terms of both morbidity and mortality in this region of the country.

It is alarming that the average number of patients being tested positive per day from the region has crossed the figure of 253 in the last one week that had dropped down to below 80 in January, before reopening of educational institutions.

In the last one week, as many as 1,776 new patients have been reported from the twin cities along with 33 COVID-19 deaths and many educational institutions, in ICT have been sealed after appearance of confirmed cases from their premises.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia has recommended immediate closure of another four educational institutions after reporting of COVID-19 cases from their campus premises.

The letter issued by his office on Monday advised to immediately close down Beaconhouse Newlands Hill View Road Bani Gala Campus and on Tuesday, the DHO advised immediate closure of Beaconhouse Metropolitan Campus located in Street 100, Sector G-11/3 for a period till further intimation by his office. On Tuesday, Dr, Zaeem also advised immediate closure of Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) in Sector F-6/2 and Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) in Sector I-9/1 in the federal capital for a period till further intimation by his office.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that confirmation of another 297 COVID-19 cases from the twin cities in the last 24 hours has taken total number of patients so far reported from the region to 59,400.

Another 236 patients have been tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours from the federal capital taking tally to 45,976 of which 43,134 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease has jumped to 2331 while death of two more patients from ICT has taken death toll to 511 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 61 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 13,424 of which 12,349 have achieved cure. To date, a total of 658 patients from the district have died of COVID-19.On Tuesday, as many as 55 patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 362.