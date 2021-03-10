Bajaur students protest lack of teachers

KHAR: The students of a primary school staged a protest on Tuesday to resent the non-availability of teaching staff in the Kausar area in Bajaur tribal district.

The students of Government Boys Primary School, Kausar, came out and placed chairs on the main Kausar Road and blocked it for traffic to protest the unavailability of teachers in their school.

The protesting students said that their teachers had been transferred to other schools but they were now not being provided teachers to continue their learning process.

“Our time is being wasted as we come to school but there are no teachers to teach us,” a student said, adding that Covid-19 pandemic had already wasted their precious time during the last one year.

The students said that they were compelled to come on to the road to lodge the protest so the authorities could take notice and take immediate steps for the provision of teaching staff.

They asked the local elected members of national and provincial assemblies and Senate, minister and authorities of the Education Department to take notice of the poor management system of the department as to why a school was being left without a single teacher and precious time of the students was wasted.