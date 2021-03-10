Smart lockdown extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Punjab government has extended smart lockdown in three cities in hotspot areas with maximum emergence of COVID-19 cases. According to separate notifications issued by P&SHD, the smart lockdown has been imposed in hotspot areas of Gujranwala till 17.03.2021 and Gujrat and Lahore till 19.03.2021.