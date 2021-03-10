close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
Smart lockdown extended

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

LAHORE:The Punjab government has extended smart lockdown in three cities in hotspot areas with maximum emergence of COVID-19 cases. According to separate notifications issued by P&SHD, the smart lockdown has been imposed in hotspot areas of Gujranwala till 17.03.2021 and Gujrat and Lahore till 19.03.2021.

