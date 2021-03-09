PA speaker summons DC Faisalabad

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has directed Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner to appear before him on Tuesday (today).

During the PA session on Monday, the speaker expressed anger on the deputy commissioner. He remarked that Rs100million funds were available for the construction of Rescue 1122 for a year but the deputy commissioner was not listening to anyone.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi while expressing displeasure over the apathetic attitude of the ‘Baboo’ said that the DC was home but he said that he was in meeting. PML-N MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu, who hails from Faisalabad, also strongly condemned the attitude of the DC.

Sindhu stated that Pervaiz Elahi was former Chief Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the country and it was regretful that a Grade 18 official was not responding to his call.