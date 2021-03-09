ICUP, allegations of sexual harassment could not be proved

PESHAWAR: Allegations of sexual harassment of female students by teachers of Islamia College University Peshawar could not be proved. However, it has been reported that female students were being bullied by male teachers unnecessarily by calling them to their offices. Similarly, two female students accused the chairman of the political science department of inappropriate behavior. ICUP administration failed to provide a suitable environment for female students and staff. Few male and female students were reluctant to record statements against male staff during government investigations against administration fearing revenge in exams and papers.

Governor Inspection Team (GIT) while submitting its report to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recommended that girl’s students should not be called by male teachers/staff to their offices alone and that male teacher must not close their doors while girl’s students are inside their offices.

The female students of Islamia College University on November 11, 2020, had held a protest demonstration and demanded action against the teachers involved in their harassment. They gathered at Ahmad Faraz Block and had marched towards the office of vice-chancellor where they chanted slogans. They said that not only teachers but male students also passed objectionable remarks and blocked their way on the campus.

According to the GIT report available with this scribe, The inquiry Team also felt that University Administration did not provide enabling environment to female students and staffer, as the Inquiry Team was informed by some female staff of Islamia College university that was not facilitated in their routine/ petty nature requirements/requests by the university administration and alleged that hurdles were being created by lower ranks staff in the administration sections such as granting of NOC, medical bills, etc.

Dr. Madiha Asgher, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology submitted her statement and some documentary evidence, which indicated that her requests for the advertisement for MS Admissions, provision of lab apparatus for Psychology Department, withholding of students thesis for external evaluation, and non-clearance of her medical bill, etc were not disposed of timely. She termed all these measures as harassment by the university administration and Dean concerned.

The GIT has received only two written statements of Amna Ashfaq and her elder sister Kashmala Ashfaq, a student of the English Department, alleging inappropriate behavior of Prof. Aminullah’s the chairman Political Science Department.

The inquiry team was also informed that male teachers unnecessarily calling girl students to their offices which can be verified from the statements of Prof. Amirullah, Chairman of the Department of Political Science, Miss Amina Ashfaq, Student of 3rd Semester. Department of Political Science, Miss. Kashmala Ashfaq, student of Islamia College, and Jair Khan, Student of Sharia & Law Department.

The Inspection Team also feels that had the Government appointed a permanent Vice-Chancellor, the situation would have been different. “Unfortunately, the present Vice-Chancellor, as well as the previous Vice-Chancellor was performing duties on an acting charge basis. Section 12(3) of the amended Universities Act 2016, states that the appointment of Vice-Chancellor shall be initiated 06 months prior to the expiry of the existing term of the incumbent, which was not complied with,” the report added

The inquiry Team has recommended that the Administrative Department may be directed to amend the Law and to remove all hurdles presently in place in the appointment of permanent Vice-Chancellor, as Section 12(3) of the amended universities Act 2016 clearly say that the process of appointment of Vice-Chancellor shall be initiated 06 months before the expiry of the existing term of incumbent VC.

The report further said the Universities Act 2012 (Amended in 2016) may be amended to the extent that the post of Registrar may be appointed by the Governor / Chancellor and not by the Syndicate for a maximum period of two years, from outside the teaching fraternity, having vast experience in administration. TORs of Registrar may also be updated to look after the administration of university effectively, having strong links with students union, security agencies, VC office, and Governor’s Secretariat.

“Necessary amendments in the University Act 2012 (amended in 2016) may be made to effect that additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Dean, and Chairman may be given to the senior-most professors of the same university and not from another university,” the report added

GIT further recommended that necessary amendments may be made in the Act/Rules to the effect that each office, corridors, and classrooms shall have CCTV cameras to be monitored by the IT professionals who will be responsible directly to the Registrar.