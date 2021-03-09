Limited income

This refers to the letter ‘Pension matters’ (March 8) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. I do agree with the views of the writer. It is worth mentioning that apart from government employees, the source of income of majority of senior citizens and retired individuals with no pension facilities is the profits received on different saving schemes. However, the State Bank of Pakistan has considerably reduced the rate of profit over the last few years.

The higher authorities are requested to increase the rate of profits on behbood savings certificates issued to only senior citizens. Also, the PTI-led government should also fulfil its promise of increasing the amount of EOBI pension from the existing Rs8,500 to Rs,15000. This increase will be quite justified in view of ever-increasing inflation.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad