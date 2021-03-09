close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 9, 2021

Biden salutes Pope’s visit to Iraq

World

AFP
March 9, 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Monday welcomed the "historic" visit by Pope Francis to Iraq, saying it sent an "important" message of peace. "To see Pope Francis visit ancient religious sites, including the biblical birthplace of Abraham, spend time with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, and offer prayers in Mosul -- a city that only a few years ago endured the depravity and intolerance of a group like ISIS -- is a symbol of hope for the entire world," Biden wrote.

Latest News

More From World