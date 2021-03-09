close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
March 9, 2021

Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in Sindh

Karachi

Covid-19 claimed 10 lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the contagious disease in the province to 4,436. In the meantime, 308 patients of Covid-19 remained under treatment at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 277 patients was stated to be critical and 43 of them were shifted onto life support.

In addition to the 10 deaths, 101 new cases of the viral disease emerged during the previous 24 hours after 5,950 tests were conducted, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. He explained that the diagnosis of 101 cases against 5,950 samples constituted a 1.7 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,089,159 tests for had been conducted in Sindh,

