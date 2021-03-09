JS Bank hosts third ‘Power of You Session’ in Faisalabad

Faisalabad: In honor of the hard work and dedication showcased by the JS Family over the last one year and the levels of success reached, JS Bank threw a grand event to celebrate its Retail & Product teams at Circle Club, Faisalabad.

The ‘JS Champions League’, a unique sales program was also launched. As part of this competition, business and sales units pan-Pakistan have been divided into teams to create healthy competition.

What makes this competition different is that senior management have also become part of these teams as coaches and drivers of success.

Held under the recurring theme of ‘Power of You’, whereby grand events were hosted in both Karachi and Lahore for the purpose of providing recognition alongside an evening full of fun, laughter and entertainment, the event covered the milestones achieved by the Bank and recognized the people who made it possible.

Present at the occasion was the Bank’s higher management which expressed their gratitude at being blessed with a team that stands tall in the face of adversity.

Basir Shamsie, President & CEO addressed the audience on their unmatched commitment by stating, “I am pleased to be present here today in person to share my immense respect for each one of you for putting in the effort that you do every single day. Our progress thus far would not have been possible without your commitment and support and I am confident that as a family we will accomplish bigger and better things in the days to come. Saath mil kar barhna hai aagey!

“The event included speeches by the management, an evening full of engaging activities and an award function recognizing high performing individuals in the Bank without the contributions of whom its success would not have been possible”.