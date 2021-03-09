Iranian diplomat visits spring festival

LAHORE:Consulate General of Iran Mohammad Reza Nazeri and Director Khana-e-Farhang Iran Jafar Ronas visited Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Jilani Park here on Monday.

Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani welcomed the distinguished guests at Jilani Park. Among the PHA officers, Director Headquarters Mudassar Ijaz and PRO PHA Nadia Tufail were also present. Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani also took the guests on a tour of the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival. Reza Nazeri and Jafar Ronas also extended an invitation to Chairman PHA and DG PHA for spring tree planting to be held on March 12 at Khana-e-Farhang. On this occasion, Reza Nazeri said that PHA Jashan-e-Baharan Mela is truly promoting Pakistani culture.