Kite twine injures another biker

LAHORE: A motorcyclist was injured in an incident of kite flying in Islampura on Monday. According to details, the victim identified as Saqib was riding a bike when a kite twine ran over his neck. The victim received injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident and asked SP City to submit a report. Few days back, a doctor and a lecturer of chemistry had died due to kite string near Muslim Town. Around a dozen of injury cases have been reported due to kite string during the ongoing year despite tall claims of strict actions and crackdowns.

couple hit to death: A couple died after a speeding truck hit a motorcycle in Shahdara on Monday. According to details the victims were riding a bike and travelling towards Sheikhupura on Saggian Road. Suddenly, a speeding truck hit them. The victims fell down and received fatal injuries. They were shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced them as brought dead. Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. Police were investigating the matter and searching for the suspects.

Rickshaw driver shot: A 45-year-old rickshaw driver Fayyaz Munnawar, a resident of Sukh Nehar, was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Mughalpura on Monday. On the day of the incident, he was on way to attend funeral prayers of his relatives in Mujahidabad, Mughalpura. In the midway, the victim was intercepted by unidentified motorcyclists and shot at him. He received bullet injury in his neck. The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment but could not survive. A case has been registered against the unidentified suspects. Police said that he did not have any personal enmity, however, a rent dispute was going on.

2 booked: Two suspects have been booked in Wahdat Colony for torturing a polio team on Monday. According to details, a polio team was busy in administering vaccines. During their duty, they had an exchange of words with two suspects identified as Khalid and Hamid over vaccination. The suspects allegedly misbehaved and tortured two lady health workers. One lady fell down and became faint due to torture. Police have arrested the suspects, registered a case and were investigating the matter further.

Valuables Burnt: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a house in the provincial capital in Kahna on Monday. According to details, the fire broke out in a house near Dholo Wala Qabristan reportedly due to short circuit. Fire fighters extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

accidents: At least nine people died, whereas 1113 were injured in 989 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 696 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 417 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.