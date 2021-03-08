Thai CG visits ASC in Sindh University

SUKKUR: The Consul General of the Royal Thai Consulate, Karachi, Tharee Chauvachatta, visited the Sindh University’s Area Study Centre, Far East & Southeast Asia (ASCFESEA), and donated more than 100 books to establish the Thailand Research Desk.

Talking to the director of ASC and other faculty members and research scholars, the Thai CG said Pakistan and Thailand have been enjoying very close and cordial relations. However, there was a dire need for strengthening academic, research and cultural ties. He said the Sindh University was the only institution of higher learning in Pakistan, where a research desk was established to explore art, culture and civilisation of Thailand, saying he was very happy to visit the ASC that truly focuses on the study about the Far East and Southeast Asian region.

Tharee Chauvachatta expressed his desire to carry out joint academic activities by organising seminars, workshops and faculty exchange programmes. The Thai Consul General also called on the vice-chancellor Sindh University, Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, to discuss working feasibility with Thai universities in various fields.