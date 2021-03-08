Public welfare projects to be completed within given time: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that public service is my mission and I will go to the last extent for its completion. Projects of Public welfare will be completed within the stipulated time frame. The performance of the Southern Punjab Secretariat will be further improved. He said that a separate secretariat had been set up for resolving the people’s problems at their doorstep.

Usman Buzdar in a statement said that conspiratorial elements were once again hatching conspiracies to hinder the development journey of the Punjab Province. He said that these elements failed in the past and they would meet the same fate in future as well. Those who are criticising for the sake of criticism do not want a solution to people’s problems, he added. The chief minister said that he would not relax until the grievances of the people were redressed.

The government has always answered the conspiracies of such elements with the public service and will continue to do so, the CM added. The opposition should wait until 2023. No one will be allowed to interfere in the agenda of public service, he concluded.