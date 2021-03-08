CDA starts spraying plants to increase survival rate

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started spraying saplings planted during the recent plantation drives in the capital city to increase their survival rate in the face of diseases.

The CDA’s Environment Directorate has constituted various teams equipped with the required material and expertise that are now spraying on the saplings and also old trees especially alongside the roads, parks and recreational places.

According to the details, millions of saplings were planted in Islamabad during the plantation drives especially in the last two decades but the issue of their survival rate always became a matter of concern for the relevant authorities.

But now the civic authority claimed that the survival rate in last few years has increased considerably and it has been making consistent efforts to further increase it up to the desired level.

CDA’s Director General Environment Naveed Khan Tareen in his message said “We are taking strong measures for the safety of plants planted at various locations. In this regard, teams are conducting spraying activity for the protection of plants in the federal capital.”