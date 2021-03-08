49 suspects held

Islamabad: The twin-cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi police conducted a joint search, stop and combing operation at the junction of Sihala and Rawat and Lohi Bher areas and nabbed 49 suspects.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, a joint patrolling and search, stop and combing operations plan had been devised to secure the border areas of twin cities and check crime there.

Following this plan, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that police of both districts conducted a joint search, stop and combing operations at the junction of Sihala, Rawat, and Lohi Bher areas. This exercise, he said, was participated by police officials of Sihala, Lohi Bher police stations of Islamabad and Rawat police station of Rawalpindi.