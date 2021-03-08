Over dozen illegal wild animal pelts confiscated

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and Punjab Wildlife Department (PWD), during an intelligence-based information raid, have confiscated over a dozen of illegally kept pelts of endangered wildlife species from a taxidermist at Khanna Pull.

The operation was launched after local sources of the Board informed that a local leopard was being hunted illegally in the Margalla Hills National Park whose hide was available with a taxidermist based in the adjoining city of Rawalpindi, an IWMB official told this agency while elaborating the successful raid.

He said the taxidermist was based in Khanna Pul and was working for a long time selling the stuffed skins of wildlife species.

The IWMB official told that after gathering proper details the Punjab Wildlife Department was approached to facilitate the action against the violators as the area was falling under their jurisdiction.