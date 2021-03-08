Saraiki Cultural Show held at Alhamra

LAHORE:A spectacular cultural show based on Saraiki Culture Day was held at Alhamra Arts Centre on The Mall on Sunday. Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro was the chief guest of the ceremony who welcomed all the guests and Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar.

On the occasion, Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro said, “We are all gathered to celebrate Saraiki Culture Day, which is very stunning and colorful. It is a day of happiness, and in Punjab, we are determined to celebrate all the days with full zeal and zest, and this trend will continue.”

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said, “I also belong to Saraiki background, so it is my honour to welcome all Saraiki guests.”

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar greeted the people on Saraiki Culture Day and said that the purpose of celebrating the culture of every region was to promote national unity, harmony and enlighten the youths about Pakistan’s great values. He presented a Saraiki Ajrak to Culture Minister Khayal. He added the day was being celebrated to promote the Saraiki culture, its sweet language, tradition, and heritage.

The event featured national anthem, narration about Saraiki culture, Dharees dance by Jampuri Party, singing performance by famous singer Rahat Multanikar, performance by Kafi singer Memoona Sajid, folk song by Jamil Parwana, performance by Cholistani singer Aado Bhagat and Sanam Sheikh.

The event ended with the traditional Saraiki folk dance Jhoomar, a lively form of music and dance that originated in Multan and Balochistan.

A good number of people from all walks of life attended the event despite the rainy weather. The audience enjoyed and appreciated the music, dance, and attractiveness of Saraiki culture and lifestyle, folk songs, dance, and other performances. The cultural show mesmerized the participants who appreciated the efforts of Alhamra to promote the national harmony.