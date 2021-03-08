Lahore Garrison win Inter-Club Golf championship

LAHORE: Lahore Garrison Golf Team emerged as the champion of Pakistan in Inter Club Golf Championship which came to an end at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course after three days’ activity.

Final team scores were 3096 for Lahore Garrison, 3411 for DHA, Karachi and 3413 for Islamabad.

Lahore Garrison team comprised professionals Matloob Ahmed and M Shahzad, amateur golfers Tariq Mehmood, Col M Shafi, Nauman Ilyas and Damil Ataullah, junior golf professionals M Saqib and Akash Bashir, junior boys Tayyab Tahir and Shahbaz Ali, junior girls Hadiya Osama and Bushra Fatima, ladies Ghazala Yasmin and Suneya Osama, and senior amateurs Rustam Ali Chatta and Col(r) Asif Mehdi.

This team combination performed splendidly and the while the golf professionals and amateurs came up astounding scores backed by steady golfing from senior amateurs, those falling in boys, girls and ladies segments were equally notable in their run of play.

At the conclusion of PGF Inter Club Golf Competition, Lt Gen Muhammed Hilal Hussain along with Brig Nayyar and Asad I A Khan, Justice Abid Aziz and Dr Asma Shami handed over the champion team trophy to Garrison Golf Team alongwith a winning cheque of Rs1 million.