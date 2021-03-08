ANP Karachi’s ex-chief Qasim Jan passes away

Qasim Jan, a veteran politician and Awami National Party Karachi chapter’s former president, passed away on Sunday at a hospital where he was being treated for cancer.

Jan also remained Sindh president of the Pashtun Students Federation and a founding member of the United Students Federation during his student life in the 1980s.

He had closely worked with Bacha Khan, Wali Khan and Sardar Sherbaz Mazari on the platform of the PkSF, the ANP and the National Democratic Party, and played an active role against the dictatorship of Ziaul Haq.

In the ANP, he had served in the positions of Karachi president and provincial labour secretary. After developing differences with the ANP leadership, he had formed the Pashtun Thinkers Forum, a Karachi-based literary and political forum, and organised several events at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Jan also served as Sindh secretary-general of the ANP-Wali faction founded by Begum Naseem Wali. His Nama-e-Janaza will be held today after the Asr prayers in the old Sabzi Mandi area.