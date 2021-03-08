Coronavirus kills two more as another 189 test positive

Two more people have died due to Covid-19 and 189 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,426 in the province.



Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 7,813 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 189 people, or 2.4 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,083,209 tests, which have resulted in 259,854 positive cases, which means that 8.4 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 6,240 patients across the province are currently infected: 5,922 are in self-isolation at home, 10 at isolation centres and 308 at hospitals, while 277 patients are in critical condition, of whom 40 are on life support. He added that 189 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 249,188, which shows the recovery rate to be 95.8 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 189 fresh cases of Sindh, 68 (or 36 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone.