Sun Mar 07, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2021

Seven-year-old girl raped in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A seven-year-old girl was sexually abused by unknown criminals in Khairpur on Saturday

Reportedly, the girl was kidnapped and sexually abused in an abandoned house in the jurisdiction of the B-Section Police Station of Khairpur. After hearing her cries, the neighbours shifted the child to the Civil Hospital, Khairpur.

The ASP Khairpur recorded details of the incident from the victim and assured her parents of arresting the culprits sooner. The people of Khairpur are worried over increasing incidents of child abuse as five cases of sexual abuse were registered within two months.

