TO Finance issued notice for absence

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa on Saturday visited Tehsil Council Gujrat and checked the attendance of officers and employees and issued show-cause notice to the TO Finance for his absence from duty without permission.

The DC inspected various branches of the office along with Chief Officer Muhammad Ashfaq and asked about the behavior of the officers and staff from the citizens. The DC also visited the office of Tehsil Officer Finance Rana Ijaz who was found absent from duty without permission. The DC said all the officers and employees should ensure 100pc attendance and absence from the duty without any solid reason would not be tolerated.

Power suspension: Hundreds of villagers faced great inconvenience when electricity supply disconnected in the areas of Gepco rural subdivision on Saturday. The power supply disconnected in various areas, including Chattha village, Shah Sarmast village, Khorian village, Dina Chak village, Chak Sarwani village and Chak Sikandar village.