PTI activists, PML-N leaders exchange blows

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: As the government and its allied lawmakers gathered in the National Assembly for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vote of confidence, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers present outside the assembly exchanged blows and harsh words with the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders and workers, who had arrived there for a press conference.

As the PML-N leaders started the press talk, they were surrounded by an angry crowd, which attempted to drown them out with sloganeering in support of the prime minister and the ruling party. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musaddiq Malik, Miftah Ismail, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling him a 'fascist' and comparing him to Hitler.

Meanwhile, the PTI supporters carrying pro-Imran banners encircled the PML-N leaders and started raising slogans loudly in an attempt to suppress their voice.

The situation turned ugly when the politicians and the PTI supporters started pushing each other and exchanging hot words.

TV footage showed Musaddiq Malik being hit from behind, following which he and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chased down the man, who had pushed them to deal him some retaliatory blows.

A Peshawari chappal was thrown at Ahsan Iqbal as he stood on a platform and shouted slogans, criticising the government. Also, the unruly workers pushed Marriyum Aurangzeb and misbehaved with her. Police, meanwhile, was nowhere to be seen.

Later, the PML-N leaders reassembled and blamed the government for the situation.

Ahsan said the 'politics of fascism' would not be allowed and the PML-N would contest the government at every forum.

"Today's National Assembly session is illegal, unethical and unconstitutional," said Khaqan Abbasi, adding he too will not back down. He said President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser were involved in summoning of an illegal session. The notification was issued at night between March 4 and 5, he added.

Security arrived later to break up the scuffles and formed a human wall, separating the protesters from the PML-N leaders.