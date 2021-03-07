Bajaur Agency’s married woman shot dead

KARACHI: A married woman hailing from the Bajaur Agency was shot dead apparently in the name of honour at her house in Karachi on Saturday.

Gulshan-e-Maymar police and rescuers reached the property in Ghani Goth and rushed the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she was identified as 50-year-old Dildasta, wife of Sher Wali.

SHO Mansoor Ali said the woman’s husband contracted two marriages and had five children from his first wife and seven children from the second one. He told the police that his wives used to fight with each other, and his first wife along with the children had left him about seven years ago and started living in Kashmir. Police said Dildasta worked as a tailor at her home. They said two men had arrived at her house a couple of days ago for getting some clothes stitched and told her that they would come back two days later. On Saturday, the two men were said to have arrived at her house on a motorcycle and one of them entered the house and shot and killed the woman. The victim was alone at the time of the shooting. The police are also questioning her husband, and suspect that the incident might have occurred in the name of honour.