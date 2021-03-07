Sana’s indictment delayed in drugs case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah could not be indicted in a drug-trafficking case on Saturday.

The court had set March 6 for indictment of the accused including Rana Sanaullah.

However, a counsel for Sanaullah submitted an application for exemption from personal appearance, at the start of the proceedings.

He submitted that Rana Sanaullah was in Islamabad to attend an important meeting.

He pleaded with the court for granting one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client. The court, after hearing arguments of parties, allowed the application. However, the court issued notices to guarantors of Rana Sanaullah and directed them to ensure the presence of Rana Sanaullah on March 20. Sanaullah’s counsel requested the court no to issue notices to the guarantors.

However, the court rejected the plea and adjourned further proceedings till March 20. A special court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan conducted the case proceedings.

On July 1, 2019, the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, when he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act.

It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah’s car, whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off. The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the case.