Iesco assures full cooperation to traders

Rawalpindi : Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Saturday assured the Traders of the city that repairing, maintenance, and replacement of old electric wires would be carried out from 8:00 a.m.to 12 noon.

Iesco will install new transformers where needed while old transformers would be upgraded to resolve the issue of low voltage,” President Traders Association Rawalpindi Sharjeel Mir quoted the Iesco chief Abdul Razzaq here as saying.

Talking to this agency, Mir said he has discussed the problems being faced by the traders with the IESCO Chief in a meeting, who assured full cooperation for resolving the electricity issues of the business community.

The President said that our business was affecting adversely due to unannounced load-shedding in the name of maintenance the whole day while traders suffered worth millions of rupee loss due to incidents of electric short circuits every year because of outdated wires.

Mir said that the Iesco chief while acknowledging the veracity of the trader’s complaints assured them that Iesco will replace old and dangerous electricity supply wires in the city.