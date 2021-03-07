Nestlé Pakistan recognized as diversity and inclusion (D&I) champion at GDIB Awards 2021

KARACHI: Nestlé Pakistan was recognized as a diversity and inclusion (D&I) champion at the Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB) Awards 2021. Nestlé Pakistan won a total of six awards in categories of D&I leadership, structure, recruitment, benefits, vision and social responsibility at the annual diversity and inclusion conference held in Karachi.

The acknowledgement reaffirms Nestlé Pakistan’s constant commitment towards promoting diversity for creating an inclusive culture, in a country where gender gap is staggering and female representation in workforce is low.

Talking about the achievement, Akmal Saeed, Head of Human Resources at Nestlé Pakistan said, “Diversity & Inclusion are deeply rooted in our core values and we have been working very hard to implement these principles within our organization as well as outside.”

Highlighting some of Nestlé’s initiatives, he said, “Our programs ‘Hai Tum Pe Yaqeen’ – is an initiative for differently-abled while ‘Phir Se Ker Dikhao’ provides the right coaching and experiential learning for women to connect back with their work life. Meanwhile, in the ‘KeroAitmaad’ program, we try to break stereotypes and encourage young female university students by sharing stories of those that joined the workforce, instilling hope, ambition and self-confidence,” he added.***