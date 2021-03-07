Garrison consolidate lead at Inter Club Golf Championship

LAHORE: Lahore Garrison team consolidated its lead at the Inter Club Golf Championship here on Saturday.

The three-day Pakistan Golf Federation National Inter Club Golf Championship moved into the final phase at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course in Lahore.

After two days of golf competition involving sixteen member teams of DHA Golf Club, Karachi, Islamabad Club and Lahore Garrison Club, the team members of Garrison Club combined remarkably well to boost their chances of winning the title.

The playing format required that each club team comprise of two golf professionals, four amateur golfers, two junior golf professionals, two junior boys, two junior girls, two ladies and two senior amateurs.

As the team positions stand after the end of two rounds with final round to go on Sunday (today), the Lahore Garrison Team stands at a gross team score of 2187, while the next best team DHA Golf Club Karachi is at a team score of 2405 and Peshawar Golf Club is at 2439. Garrison Team enjoys a superiority of 218 strokes over DHA Karachi.

The two days of this championship belonged to Lahore Garrison Greens as their professionals Matloob Ahmed and M Shahzad played marvelously well.

In the quest for top position, the four amateur players of this club, Tariq Mehmood, Nouman Ilyas, Col(r) M Shafi and Damil Ataullah, were equally vibrant and lent strengthening support to their fellow team members of professional category.

For DHA Karachi M Khalid, Omer Khalid, Maj M Irfan Khan and Saad Habib played like champions but the other team members disappointed.

For Islamabad, professionals M Shabbir Iqbal and Hamza Amin came up with lustrous performances. Equally creditable were the efforts of Taimoor Hassan and Shumayl Aziz.